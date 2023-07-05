Brushfire Burning in Beaumont

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A brushfire is burning Wednesday in Beaumont and prompted evacuation warnings as it made its way through hills and canyons.

The fire, dubbed the Bolo Fire, was reported at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday at David Mountain Road and Bolo Court, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 7 a.m., the fire had charred 8 acres and was 70% contained, officials said.

The evacuation warning was issued in the area of Bolton and Green Acres drives, but was lifted once the fire was 70% contained.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

