Beaumont’s Jerry Wong Academy Standout to make U.S. Women’s Open Debut

The Jerry Wong Academy has seen several rising stars come up through its doors over the years, and Tiffany Ting-Hsuan Huang is one of them.

Before teeing up in a college tournament, the University of Oregon commit will have had played in two LPGA Majors — one of them being the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.This comes just weeks after playing in her first LPGA major, the Chevron Championship held in Texas this year but formerly held for decades at the iconic Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club.

The 18-year-old works on her game in Beaumont with the Academy and says it’s helped in many more ways outside of her swing,

She spoke one-on-one with our Tali Letoi about how ‘unreal’ this has been and how excited she is for the week ahead.