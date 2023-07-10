Blazing Heat in Forecast for Inland Empire Remainder of Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The mercury will hit triple digits throughout the Inland Empire this week, prompting the National Weather Service to advise residents to take precautions.

“Beginning Tuesday, SoCal will meet thresholds for significant heat impacts in the deserts and mountains, as well as portions of the Inland Empire,” the NWS said in a statement Monday. “It will be in the 90s each day and potentially hotter … in the Inland Empire, where a Heat Advisory goes into effect Tuesday.”

The advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. and continues until 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the Weather Service stated. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.”

Temps are likely to be five to 10 degrees above average, forecasters said, noting that a ridge of high pressure stalled over Arizona will expand westward, displacing moisture and drying out inland Southern California.

Daytime highs in the Coachella Valley will hover around 115 degrees from Tuesday to the end of the week, with lows only dropping to the mid 80s, according to the NWS.

In the Riverside metropolitan area, the highs from Tuesday to Saturday will peak at or just over 100 degrees, with overnight lows around 65, while in the Temecula Valley, coastal breezes and marine layers will keep the mercury from exceeding 90 for most of the week, with lows falling to around 60, forecasters said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.