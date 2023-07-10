Riverside County Gas Prices Rise for Ninth Time in 10 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.813, a day after increasing 1.3 cents.

The average price has risen 4.9 cents over the past 10 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, but 4.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.226 lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.56 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.543 a day after it was unchanged. It is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, but 4.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.141 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.473 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

