Dodgers Acquire Former Shadow Hills Standout Tyson Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they’ve acquired right-handed pitcher and Coachella Valley native Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.

Miller was recently designated for assignment by the Brewers over the weekend on July 8th. The Dodgers transferred Reliever Daniel Hudson to the 60-day injured list in order to make room on their 40-man roster for the former Shadow Hills High standout.

A former standout at @AthleticsSHHS is coming back to SoCal 😎@nbcpalmsprings https://t.co/64YY8hH270 — Talialaina Letoi (@takesbytal) July 12, 2023

The 27-year-old was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round of the MLB 2016 draft out of California Baptist University. He then made his debut in the major leagues with the Cubs in 2020.