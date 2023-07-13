Authorities Seek Information on Death of Man Who Would Have Turned 23 Thursday

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Authorities Thursday — on what would have been the victim’s 23rd birthday — continue to seek additional information about the death of a Cathedral City man in 2019.

Deputies were called shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, 2019, to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 52900 block of Avenida Madero, near Calle Chillon, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez.

“Deputies arrived within minutes and located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside the residence,” Ramirez said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, the sergeant said. The crime scene was secured and the investigation began.

The victim was identified as Anthony Carrillo, 19, of Cathedral City, Ramirez said.

Anyone with additional information was urged to call the sheriff department’s Central Homicide Investigator Majarrez at 760-393-3530.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.