SoCal Weather Briefing Thursday July 13, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for most of SoCal — including the Coachella Valley — through Tuesday.

A strengthening upper-level high pressure center over SoCal will push Palm Springs from 115° this afternoon to 121° this Sunday.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, and stay hydrated! Stay safe!