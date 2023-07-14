New Cooling Center to Open Sunday in Palm Springs Amid Excessive Heat Warning

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A cooling center in Palm Springs will add an additional day of operation Sunday amid an excessive heat warning in the area.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 East Mesquite Ave., according to a statement from the city of Palm Springs. Temperatures are expected to reach five to 15 degrees above normal through Tuesday night.

“The temperature on Sunday is expected to get as high as 120 degrees,” city officials said in a statement. “Water and snacks will be provided.”

The Riverside County Community Action Partnership and the City of Palm Springs have additionally partnered to provide daytime cooling centers Mondays to Fridays, according to city officials.

The other cooling centers will be available during summer months at the Palm Springs Public Library, 300 South Sunrise Road from 10 a.m. to hours ranging from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., city officials said. The James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 West Tramview Road will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Demuth Community Center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.