Food Truck Fridays in Downtown Indio

INDIO, CA – June 19, 2023 – Every Friday, Downtown Indio offers Food Truck Fridays.

Various local food trucks offer delicious goods with options to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences.

Along with the tasty food, there are plenty of family and pet-friendly activities for entertainment.

The purpose of this event is to provide a space for the community to come together and enjoy the outdoors while also supporting local vendors. Downtown Indio aims to encourage a sense of togetherness, celebrate the rich culinary scene, and uplift the local economy.

Every week there is a unique, playful theme to enhance the enjoyment! Enjoy this tasty event on Towne Street and Bliss Avenue. Bring your appetite and loved ones, and join Downtown Indio for a culinary adventure every Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.