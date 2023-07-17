Man, 24, Behind Bars For Alleged DUI and Pursuit From Cat City to Indio

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday after allegedly driving under the influence and leading deputies on a pursuit from Cathedral City to Indio.

Zeus Rico of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and animal cruelty, according to Sgt. Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department.

Anes said that shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, an officer attempted to stop a 2019 Honda Civic that ran a red light as it was going eastbound on East Palm Canyon at Van Fleet Street.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and refused to yield, leading the officer on a pursuit on Highway 111 to Indio, according to Anes. Several times, the vehicle crossed over into the opposite lanes while continuing to drive fast, police said.

“After the pursuit was canceled, the suspect traveled another 3.5 miles before he lost control and crashed near the intersection of Indio (Boulevard) and Van Buren Street,” Anes wrote in a statement. “The suspect collided with two gas pumps at the Sinclair Gas Station.”

At the impact of the collision, a fire was ignited and later contained to the vehicle and two gas pumps, according to Anes. It was extinguished by fire department personnel shortly after.

Rico briefly went to a hospital and was arrested after receiving medical clearance, Anes said. He was allegedly driving with a suspended license and had a previous DUI arrest.

Anes said that Rico also had his dog with him, though it remained uninjured and was taken to a local animal shelter.

According to inmate records, Rico remains held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.

