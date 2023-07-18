Man Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas in 2021 Cathedral City Shooting

INDIO (CNS) – A 20-year-old man accused in a Cathedral City park shooting that injured a woman and a juvenile in 2021 re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges Tuesday.

Ivan Raya-Reynoso of Cathedral City was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and criminal street gang activity along with two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to court records. He additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and being associated with a street gang.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges April 2, 2021, according to court records. At the end of a preliminary hearing June 22, a Riverside County Superior Court Judge discharged the criminal street gang activity charge and ruled that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Raya-Reynoso on the remaining charges.

He re-entered not guilty pleas to the remaining charges Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He’s set to return to court Aug. 28 for a trial readiness conference.

Raya-Reynoso is accused with an underage suspect in the shooting that was reported at 6:50 p.m. on March 26, 2021, at Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road.

When officers arrived to the scene that night, they found a woman and a juvenile from Cathedral City suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Larry Sanfillippo of the Cathedral City Police Department. Paramedics responded to the scene to treat the victims and took them to a hospital.

Witnesses helped police track down the suspects — Raya-Reynoso and the juvenile whose name was withheld due to his age — who were seen fleeing from the park, according to police. The two suspects were subsequently found a short distance from the park and were taken to the police department.

Raya-Reynoso remains held at the Southwest Detention Center on $1 million bail, according to inmate records. He has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County.

The juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio, according to Sanfillippo, though his custody status was unknown due to his age.

Police did not release additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call CCPD detectives at 760-770-0300.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.