RV Park Evacuated as Fire Destroys 9 Trailers, 12 Vehicles

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – About 100 people were evacuated from the Country Squire RV Park in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed nine trailers and 12 vehicles.

Crews responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the 66400 block of Dillon Road, a representative of the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service.

According to the fire department, nine trailers and 12 vehicles were destroyed by the flames, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Due to the presence of a 500-gallon propane tank, the entire trailer park was evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said. Around 100 people were evacuated by 1:12 p.m.

A Sunline Transit bus was requested by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department to act as a mobile cooling center, according to fire officials. The Desert Hot Springs Library, 14380 Palm Drive, was also established as an evacuation and cooling center.

Crews from the Cathedral City, Hemet, Palm Springs and Soboba fire departments responded to the scene to help in the firefight.

Palm Springs fire officials reported the blaze as a third alarm fire at 2:11 p.m. and said “very high winds and outside temperature of 112 degrees is hampering fire suppression.”

Resources were expected to remain on scene for six hours and fire officials urged people to stay out of the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

