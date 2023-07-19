PSUSD Family Fire Fund set up to help community

To help those families who have lost so much in the recent Dillion Trailer Park fire, the Palm Springs Unified School District is helping by donating canned food, clothing, and personal hygiene items.

Collecting dates are Wednesday, July 19th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and Thursday, July 20th from 11:00 to 3:00 pm, and can be found at Desert Springs Middle School. There will be a drop off in front of the office.

A PSUSD Family Fire Fund has been set up to help those who have been displaced by the fire.

If you are interested in donating or more information you can click here.

For more information you can contact sdrummond@psusd.us.