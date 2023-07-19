Firebirds re-sign Forward Ian McKinnon

Today, Coachella Valley announced they Forward Ian McKinnon would remain on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

The AHL/ECHL veteran wing skated in 36 regular season games with the Firebirds and made three postseason game appearances against the Colorado Eagles. He tallied three points (1 goal and two assists) during the Firebirds inaugural season. McKinnon also led the team in penalty minutes during the season with 102.

The 25-year-old has been on several stages in his career spending time in the American Hockey League as well as multiple teams in the ECHL.