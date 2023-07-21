Coachella Valley List of Swimming Pool Locations and Hours

From Coachella to La Quinta & Cathedral City, Desert Recreation District operates pools in several communities where you can take a class, children can learn to swim, or you can enjoy lap swimming and more.

Here’s a list of Swimming Pool Locations and Hours:

BAGDOUMA COMMUNITY POOL

84-599 Avenue 52, Coachella

(760) 625-5873

Pool hours begin June 5, 2023 and the pool closes for the season on September 4, 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Hours will be reduced to weekends only beginning August 12, 2023.

Entry Fees (no separate entry fee required if you are enrolled in a class or lesson)

Children – $3 (Under three years of age are free)

Adults – $4

Mondays – Thursdays:

12:30 – 3:30 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim)

4 – 6 p.m. (Youth Lessons)

7 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim)

Fridays:

12:30 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim)

Saturdays:

4 – 4:45 p.m. (Adaptive Splash Play)

5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim)

Sundays:

5 – 9 p.m. (Lap Swim/Open Swim)