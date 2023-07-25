Leadership Academy Launched For Residents to Learn Indio Operations

INDIO (CNS) – Indio is launching a seven-week program designed to foster a deeper understanding of the city’s operations and encourage residents to spur change, officials announced Tuesday.

The Indio Leadership Academy is set to begin Sept. 12, with focused sessions featuring a variety of city officials, a light dinner and refreshments up until Oct. 24 when students will graduate from the program.

“Through an engaging series of sessions, department members will reveal the critical tasks that keep Indio running smoothly and efficiently,” Indio city officials wrote. “From essential services that touch the lives of our residents to innovative projects shaping our city’s future, participants will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the true heartbeat of Indio.”

The first session will be an introduction to the city’s government featuring City Manager Bryan Montgomery, Deputy City Manager Scott Trujillo and City Clerk Administrator Sabdi Sanchez. The program will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. each consecutive Tuesday until Oct. 24.

City officials said other sessions will include Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology, Community Development and Economic Development, Public Works, Engineering, Capital Projects and IWA, Community Services, Teen Center, Senior Center and Arts and Public Safety.

Residents who are interested in the program — which is limited to 25 participants of people over 18 years old — can reach out to management analyst Jose Ramirez at jramirez@indio.org to apply, according to city officials, who encourage residents to submit applications early.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.