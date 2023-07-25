Lockdown at The Shops at Palm Desert

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:14 pm deputies were dispatched to The Shops at Palm Desert.

After arrival, deputies determined it was a grand theft from a business in the mall. They clarified it was NOT an active shooter.

Deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspects and all four suspects were detained. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspects used an unknown object to shatter display cases, took unknown merchandise, and fled from the location.

This story is still developing and will continue with further updates.