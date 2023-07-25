Lockdown at The Shops at Palm Desert

Pristine Villarreal

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:14 pm deputies were dispatched to The Shops at Palm Desert.
After arrival, deputies determined it was a grand theft from a business in the mall. They clarified it was NOT an active shooter.
Deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspects and all four suspects were detained. The investigation is ongoing.
The suspects used an unknown object to shatter display cases, took unknown merchandise, and fled from the location.
This story is still developing and will continue with further updates.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo