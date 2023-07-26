Desert Living Now – Rosie White

Pristine Villarreal

 

Living with a chronic illness can be incredibly challenging. But for Rosie White, a 2023 women’s World Cup commentator, she is doing what she can to not let it get in the way of her success. Rosie and Professor BC P. Abraham MD are teaming up with Bristol Myers for its supporting you with Ulcerative Colitis campaign, which will provide patients with a collection of practical resources and encourage them to speak openly about their symptoms and advocate for themselves to help better manage their disease

