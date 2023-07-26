Heat Wave Continues in Riverside County and Will Last Through the Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An excessive heat warning is in effect Wednesday for parts of Riverside County with dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 115 and 119 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The Coachella Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Borrego Springs will be under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 119 in the Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

The NWS warns that extreme heat can increase the potential for heat- related illnesses.

Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for Riverside County and it will remain hot all week, according to the NWS.

Temperatures in Riverside County valleys will potentially reach 107 degrees Wednesday and in the mountains at elevations below 5,000 feet up to 102.

A heat advisory is in effect for the valleys and Inland Empire until 8 p.m. Friday. In the mountains below 5,000 feet, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters said the sweltering conditions will likely linger through next weekend with a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday.

