Nico Santos Talks About Finding Happiness

In a short time, Nico Santos has done TV (“Superstore), visited the Marvel Cinematic Universe (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”), and memorable films such as “Crazy Rich Asians.” Now, the comedian is on Netflix for the romantic comedy “Happiness for Beginners” starring Ellie Kemper. Santos plays one of the wilderness survivalists that Kemper meets in her quest for happiness.

Take a look at my fun interview below with Nico Santos. And if you want to see more of my Nico interviews, here they are (click on the links below):

Our first “Superstore” interview.

“Superstore” finale interview.

For our complete look at “Happiness for Beginners,” click here.