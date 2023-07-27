City Of Coachella Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Finished Bagdouma Park Renovations

Bagdouma Park in Coachella will be holding a formal ribbon cutting event to celebrate the renovations done to the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts.

The city invites residents to enjoy the evening with free food and giveaways.

These new renovations at Bagdouma Park are all a part of a movement to promote healthy, active lifestyles within the city.

“It’s super good for the city. It’s super good for everybody, pickleball and also basketball are the most wonderful sports, but pickleball is a great sport and it’s the biggest sport coming to town, and everybody hopefully will come in and join us.” one resident says.

What was four full basketball courts, are now two full basketball courts, a half basketball court, two pickleball courts, and a tennis court.

This is the first time the City of Coachella has implemented the extremely popular sport of pickleball within their community.

“That’s what our residents asked for. So really, it’s, you know, answering to their plea for, you know, the rise of pickleball popularity is something that our residents have embraced and we want to deliver. We don’t want them to have to go, you know, down to the West Valley to play. It’s nice that they have it in their own city.” Risseth Lora, the Public Information Officer for the City of Coachella says.

Besides new courts, the renovation also included the replacement of park benches and new surfacing in Coachella Valley High School’s color theme of green and yellow.

“It just shows a sense of pride in where our residents live, it will foster a sense of community, drawing out families and friends to enjoy the park and in an even bigger way.” Lora says.

The ribbon cutting starts at 7:30 p.m., with the city providing free food, raffling off pickleball paddles, and hosting an exhibition game in honor of these new courts.