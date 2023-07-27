PSPD Traffic Division Needs Your Help Locating Hit and Run Driver

On Sunday July 9th 2023, just after midnight, PSPD patrol officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision, on the 300 block of S Palm Canyon Drive.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering from their injuries.

Evidence shows and witnesses at the scene describe the suspect vehicle as a white, 2015-2019 Subaru sedan (see stock photo), with unidentified stickers, on the rear window. The car had moderate collision damage to the front passenger side.

If you were a witness to this collision, please contact PSPD Traffic Investigator Salomon, at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.