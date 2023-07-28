Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 29

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday to its highest amount since Nov. 29, increasing 2.3 cents to $4.915.

The average price has risen six consecutive days, increasing 7.3 cents, including 1.5 cents Thursday, following a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.2 cents more than one week ago and 14.3 cents higher than one month ago but 68.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“Gas prices are up around the country as oil prices have risen to their highest levels since April,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to $3.732. It has risen 16.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 2.7 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 14.5 cents more than one week ago and 17.6 cents higher than one month ago but 54.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.284 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

