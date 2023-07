Dangerously Hot Conditions Expected in Coachella Valley

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and parts of Riverside County Friday.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Coachella and Borrego Springs with temperatures expected between 113 and 116.

The NWS warns that extreme heat can increase the potential for heat- related illnesses.

Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for Riverside County and it will remain hot all week, according to the NWS.

Temperatures in Riverside County valleys will potentially reach 106 degrees Friday and in the mountains at elevations below 5,000 feet up to 100.

A heat advisory is in effect for the valleys and Inland Empire until 8 p.m. Saturday. In the mountains below 5,000 feet, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters said the sweltering conditions will likely linger through next weekend with a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday.

