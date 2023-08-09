Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Nov. 23

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Wednesday for the 18th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.052, its highest amount since Nov. 23.

The average price has risen 21 cents over the past 18 days, including one-tenth of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 5.7 cents more than one week ago and 24.4 cents higher than one month ago but 27.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.321 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.825, its first increase since a 17-day streak of increases totaling 26.8 cents ended Saturday when it was unchanged. It decreased two-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Tuesday and was unchanged Saturday and Monday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 28.7 cents higher than one month ago but 20.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.191 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.