Boys And Girls Clubs Of The Coachella Valley Helps Students Get In The Groove For Back To School

Along with excitement, the first day of school can be nerve-racking.

So a few local businesses stepped in to help, they made sure students looked and felt their best for the big day.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley’s, Indio Clubhouse was home to the Getting In The Groove For Back To School event, where a team of local organizations helped students prepare for the beginning of the school year.

“I think this is a great opportunity for families that you know can’t afford it and the children that it lifts their spirits, gives them encouragement to continue and want to go to school.” one mother at the event says.

For many parents, it was about more than just receiving school supplies for the upcoming school year.

For the Boys and Girls Club of Indio, it was about letting their community know how much they mean to the organization.

“Buying school supplies even though you can probably go buy a box of crayons for 25 cents, but it adds up, it all adds up. So if we can, we go ahead and help them out in any way we can.” Tracy Reed, the Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley says.

It was a first come first serve basis, free backpacks, school supplies, served lunch, and the highlight of the event, free haircuts.

Robert Villareal, the owner of Hands on Deck Mobile Barbershop and International School of Beauty says, the goal is to have students feeling confident and ready to start the school year.

“Oh, every student wants to look nice and fresh before. It can just change your whole mood. You can have a bad first day because you don’t look good and you just look sloppy. The minute someone combs your hair, puts on some gel, styles it you just feel like a changed person.” Villareal says.

Some parents I spoke to say, events like this are crucial for many families here in the Coachella Valley.

“Oh definitely I think anything to get the kids excited. You know they get excited about little things like that. Just getting a backpack and being able to start the first day with something you know.” one mother says.

Aside from school supplies and the 75 haircuts given this afternoon, the Boys and Girls Club helped donate canned foods to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, in support of their Getting In The Grove For Back To School event.