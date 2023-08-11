Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 20th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday for the 20th consecutive day, increasing 2 cents to $5.08, its highest amount since Nov. 23.

The average price has risen 23.8 cents over the past 20 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago and 26.1 cents higher than one month ago but 20.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.293 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“After showing a few signs of reversing course downward, Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have remained at higher levels along with oil prices worldwide,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Although gas prices are not moving up as quickly after topping $5 a gallon, they are still on an upward trend.”

The national average price rose for the 20th time in 24 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.841. It rose 17 consecutive days, was unchanged Saturday and Monday, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The national average price has risen 27.8 cents over the past 24 days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday. It is 1 cent more than one week ago and 30 cents higher than one month ago but 14.9 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.175 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.