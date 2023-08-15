Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Nov. 22

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Tuesday for the 24th consecutive day, increasing 1.9 cents to $5.133, its highest amount since Nov. 22.

The average price has risen 29.1 cents over the past 24 days, including six-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 8.9 cents more than one week ago and 27.4 cents higher than one month ago but 12.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.24 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 24th time in 28 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.862. It has risen 29.9 cents over the past 28 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 29.6 cents higher than one month ago but 9.4 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.154 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, referring to the Russia-led group of oil producers.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.