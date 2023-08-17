Palm Desert Man Behind Bars on Suspicion of Sexual Assault of Minor

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Authorities Thursday continued investigating a case involving a 65-year-old man suspected of sexual assault on a minor.

Oscar William Alvarez of Palm Desert was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felony sexual assault charges against a minor, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Milbrandt said that deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded on April 3 to a report of a sexual assault of a minor before the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation.

Alvarez was subsequently identified as the suspect during the course of the investigation, according to Milbrandt. He was found and arrested Wednesday in the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the sexual acts with a minor or Alvarez was asked to call Investigator Iniguez at 760-836-1600.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.