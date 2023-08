Find Empty Sandbags At All CalFire/Riverside County Fire Stations

Limited quantities of empty sandbags are available at all CALFIRE/Riverside County Fire Stations.

Here’s a list of local fire stations to pick up empty sandbags.

Christopher Douglas, Battalion 6 – 78-111 Avenue 52, La Quinta

Palm Desert, Battalion 12 – 44400 Town Center Way, Palm Desert

Roy Wilson, Battalion 10 – 31920 Robert Road, Thousand Palms

N. Palm Springs Skyborne, Battalion 10 – 11535 Karen Avenue, Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs, Battalion 10 – 65958 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs

S. Rancho Mirage, Battalion 12 – 70801 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

Indian Wells, Battalion 12 – 44900 El Dorado Drive, Indian Wells

Sky Valley, Battalion 10 – 72985 Dillon Road, Desert Hot Springs

Mesa View, Battalion 12 – 73200 Mesa View Drive, Palm Desert

N. Rancho Mirage, Battalion 12 – 71751 Gerald Ford Drive, Rancho Mirage

La Quinta PGA, Battalion 6 – 54001 Madison Street, La Quinta

N. Palm Desert, Battalion 12 – 73995 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert

Coachella, Battalion 6 – 1377 6th Street, Coachella

Shadow Hills, Battalion 7 – 81-025 Avenue 40

N. Bermuda Dunes, Battalion 10 – 37-955 Washington St., Palm Desert

Indio HQ, Battalion 7 – 46-990 Jackson Street, Indio

Terra Lago, Battalion 7 – 42900 Golf Center Parkway, Indio

W. Indio, Battalion 7 – 46-621 Madison Street, Indio

Banning, Battalion 3 – 172 North Murray Street, Banning

La Quinta North, Battalion 6 – 44-555 Adams Street, La Quinta

Mecca, Battalion 6 – 91-350 Avenue 66, Mecca

Thermal, Battalion 6 – 86-911 Avenue 58, Thermal

Find your nearest Riverside County fire station on the website here: https://www.rvcfire.org/resources/fire-stations.

Find out how to properly fill and place a sandbag here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeod6x87Tu6dngstxEj4xUXJy4qdJbkxR.