Palm Springs, Coachella Valley Under Tropical Storm Watch

Hurricane Hilary is expected to flood the Coachella Valley and has put Palm Springs and the Valley under Tropical Storm Watch.

Sunday and Monday are expected to bring as much as 10 inches of rain, creating the expectation to saturate the grounds which entails large amounts of flooding.

