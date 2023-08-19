City Of Palm Springs To Close North Indian Canyon, Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino

PALM SPRINGS – With rain and potential flooding related to Hurricane Hilary anticipated for this evening and throughout the weekend, in the interest of public safety and to avoid swift water rescues, the City of Palm Springs would like to advice the community that beginning at midnight tonight, city crews will close North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino at the wash until the anticipated flood waters sufficiently recede to allow for safe travel.

The Palm Springs Police Department is requesting that residents stay home and avoid driving city roadways during the storm. Officers will be on scene at barricaded roads to enhance public safety.

In addition, residents can stay informed about road closures and storm-related events by registering for City of Palm Springs Public Safety Alerts at www.palmspringsca.gov “In The Spotlight”.