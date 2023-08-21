MSWD Issues Boil Water Notice to Approximately 200 Parcels/Homes

Following the flooding and rain from Hurricane Hilary, the District determined that two areas of the MSWD water system experienced low water pressure, according to the news release. Out of an abundance of caution, MSWD, working with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, and the Riverside County Health Department, advises residents in these areas to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.

Area 1 = 175 Customers

Approximate boundaries = East Indian Canyon Dr., South 13th Avenue, North of Moonlight Drive, and West of the Casa and Bluma Drives

Area 2 = 30 Customers

Approximate boundaries = North Pierson, East Mission Creek, Along Scenic, West Indian Canyon

Additional information is included on the MSWD website, including:

District staff are canvasing impacted neighborhoods and providing bottled water and information to local residents. The District anticipates lifting the boil notice within 24-36 hours once sufficient testing and analysis are complete.

In addition, MSWD is aware of a few isolated areas without water service. Crews have been working around the clock to restore service as soon as possible. Should the boil notice need to be broadcasted, MSWD will notify customers and provide updates on MSWD.org and its social media feeds.

Customers experiencing a water emergency or outage are encouraged to contact MSWD at 760-329-6448. Staff are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist customers.