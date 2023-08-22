Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 19

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Tuesday for the 31st consecutive day, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.244, its highest amount since Nov. 19.

The average price has risen 40.2 cents over the past 31 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The average price is 11.1 cents more than one week ago, 40.2 cents higher than one month ago and 3.1 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.129 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, dropping 1.1 cents to $3.854. It has dropped 2.1 cents over the past five days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 4.7 cents lower than one year ago but 26.3 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.162 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.