Inside the Making of “Red, White & Royal Blue”

I had a great time talking to Royal Etiquette Advisor William Hanson. He advised the new Amazon Prime Video hit “Red, White & Royal Blue” on correct form and good manners. From director Matthew Lopez, this fairy tale made for you and me is a charming romantic comedy about the son of the first female president of the United States (Alex Claremont-Diaz played by Taylor Zakhar Perez of “The Kissing Booth” films) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine of “Purple Hearts” and “Cinderella”) and how they fell in love. Awwww.

Hanson revealed how he advised the filmmakers on all things etiquette, and what the film means to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is now out on Amazon Prime Video.

See the video below. For our full, uncut interview, click here.