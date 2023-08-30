Foundation For PSUSD To Giveaway Hundreds Of Pairs Of Shoes To Students In Need

The Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District has raised $50,000 to help provide Converse tennis shoes for students in need.

The distribution will take place on August 30th, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the PSUSD Board of Education Room.

Members of the Rancho Mirage Rotary Club and Greater Palm Springs Board of Realtors are supporting this effort, and will help assist the distribution.

Other organizations helping make this distribution possible are, Amazon, Big Horn Care, and the Anderson Children’s Foundation.

Prior to the start of the school year, some shoes were distributed at Desert Highland, Demuth Park and Salvation Army, but the majority of the shoes are set to be distributed this afternoon.