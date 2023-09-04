Spooky Fun Haunts The Riverside County Fairgrounds This October

Indio, CA, September 4, 2023 – A new family tradition haunts the Coachella Valley this October: The Riverside County SCARE & Pumpkin Festival, according to the press release.

Merging the playful mystique of Halloween with the rich traditions of the Day of the Dead, the team that brought you the 2023 Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino welcomes you to visit a magical town in the spirit world featuring an immersive experience in three gorgeous themed realms:

Plaza Fantazma: A haven for family-friendly fun, this pumpkin patch boasts a seasonal delicacies and a picture-perfect town square alive with a festival of friendly ghosts.

Cantina Calacas: Sip on festive brews where skeletons celebrate Oktoberfest in a haunting desert oasis like no other, where every toast echoes with spirited laughter.

Carnival Carnivore: Step right up and see The Beast… Who FEASTS! This heart-pounding haunted house for thrill-seekers aged 16 and up promises unforgettable surprises.

“Guests will step into an immersive spirit world unlike anything they’ve ever experienced,” said Brett Jackson of Live Action Attractions, creative partners for the event. “The magical town of San Fantazma offers an enticing array of interactive entertainment for families including a pumpkin patch, fall food treats, a beer garden, and a photogenic town square complete with friendly spectral residents. And we guarantee you’ve never seen a haunt like ours.”

Nestled within Plaza Fantazma is its ofrenda, a community altar allowing locals to pay tribute to departed loved ones. “The Fairgrounds has always served as a central community gathering place: for weddings, quinceañeras, and of course the Fair & Date Fest,” said Chris Pickering, Fairgrounds manager and CEO of Pickering Events LLC. “In collaboration with the local community, altaristas, and our dedicated team of cultural advisors, the SCARE & Pumpkin Fest promises to become a family-favorite tradition for both remembrance and celebration in Riverside County.”

For those brave enough to dare, the Carnival Carnivore haunted house offers frights untold. “We’re not giving anything away,” said Eric Vosmeier, creative producer for the event and such groundbreaking immersive halloween experiences as CreepLA, I Want To Live In Your Mouth and Blackout 10th Anniversary. “This is something you need to see for yourself.”

More information can be found, and tickets are on sale, now at: https://datefest.org.