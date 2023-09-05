Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Tuesday at $5.285, a day after it rose to a record high for Labor Day for the third consecutive year.

It increased four-tenths of a cent Monday and reached its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The average price is 1.9 cents more than one week ago, 25.2 cents higher than one month ago and 11.4 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.088 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The previous Labor Day record was $5.171.

“According to Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission, some of the state’s refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance right now and that is part of the reason that the state’s gasoline production dropped 18% last week from the previous week, resulting in continued upward pressure on gas prices,” said Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.811. a day after it increased one-tenth of cent. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago and 2 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.5 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.205 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

