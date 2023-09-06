Drive To Survive! The Race Against Hunger Food Drive

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Center Community Food Bank have organized a drive-thru drop off event, Drive To Survive! The Race Against Hunger to help residents in the Coachella Valley in need of assistance.

Donations of unexpired, non-perishable food items needed, or can help set the “pace” with a monetary donation (up to seven times the impact)!

Center officials want to remind the public the food bank is for everyone and you do not need to identify as LGBTQ to receive food.

For more information call (760) 320 – 6885 or go to the food drive website https://give.thecentercv.org/campaign/community-food-bank/c495286.