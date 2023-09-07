Desert Hot Springs to Celebrate 60th Anniversary Sept. 17; Ozomatli to Perform

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Desert Hot Springs will celebrate its 60th anniversary next weekend with a free community event featuring live music, a beer garden, face painting and a variety of vendors.

“This celebration is a tribute to our history and the strong bonds we’ve built within our community,” Mayor Scott Matas said in a statement. “We would be honored to have you and your family celebrate with us on this momentous occasion.”

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in Mission Springs Park, 14510 Palm Drive, according to the city. The event will feature performances from two-time Grammy-winning rock band Ozomatli and Coachella Valley-based duo Las Tias.

Ozomatli has sold hundreds of thousands of albums, served as official U.S. cultural ambassadors, and played their urban Latino-and-beyond fusion of various music genres to audiences around the world over the course of their 25- year career, city officials said. Giselle Woo and Janine Rivera, who make up Las Tias, were recently featured in the Joshua Tree Music Festival.

Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to indulge in a wide selection of food and beverages, kite-flying, face-painting, and a mix of vendors throughout the day, according to city officials. Due to limited parking spaces at the park and the large scale of the event, residents were asked to think of alternative transportation options when attending the event.

City officials encouraged attendees to hop on a free shuttle from Desert Hot Springs High School that will run from 2 to 9 p.m. that day. People can also park at the Desert Hot Springs Library and walk to the park.

Desert Hot Springs was incorporated on Sept. 17, 1963, and was one of the four original cities in the Coachella Valley, according to city officials.

It’s “the only city that can claim elevated views of the desert and a perch atop two aquifers — one hot, and one cold,” city officials wrote in a statement. “Early settlers discovered a true oasis when they harnessed the naturally occurring hot mineral waters and built a thriving health and wellness community around these pure, life-giving resources.”

More information about the 60th Anniversary Celebration can be found at cityofdhs.org.

