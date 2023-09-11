Board to Formally Declare Emergency Due to Storm Damage at Landfill

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to formally declare a local emergency stemming from damage to a protective berm at a landfill in eastern Riverside County, where there are heightened concerns about contaminated water flowing into surrounding communities.

The Executive Office will present the board with the proposed emergency proclamation during its policy agenda Tuesday.

County CEO Jeff Van Wagenen signed off on a temporary emergency order last week, but it must be vetted and approved by the board to remain in effect.

On Sept. 1, nearly three inches of rain dumped by Tropical Stormy Hilary caused widespread flooding in parts of Mecca, Oasis and Thermal, including within the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The now-closed Lawson Landfill near Thermal was impacted, with flood waters causing a massive breach of the berm built around the site, as well as the “entombment covering, creating conditions of dangerous contaminated flows potentially containing dioxins and furans, necessitating the issuance of evacuation warnings to residents of the nearby mobile home parks below the landfill area,” according to an Executive Office statement.

The Gamez, San Jose and Vargas parks were impacted.

In coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, county Department of Environmental Health staff have been gathering water samples around the dump site. Test results are expected anytime.

“Due to the potential severity of the situation, and to ensure a seamless response to the impacts of the abandoned landfill, multi- jurisdictional coordination between the county, Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians’ tribal government, the state, federal government and non-profits must take place, to lessen the impacts to the whole community,” according to the EO.

The emergency declaration would enable the county to access potential funding assistance and other resources from the California Office of Emergency Services, as well as federal disbursals.

The proclamation specifically asks the governor to “assist in directing state agencies (to) repair and mitigate future breaches” in and around the landfill space.

On Wednesday, access was restored to all roads that had been flooded going into the affected mobile home parks.

Officials asked residents to avoid contact with rainwater and runoff while the county awaits test results, which will further determine whether additional precautions may be necessary. People who feel unwell or are experiencing problems possibly related to exposure to contaminants were encouraged to contact their doctor or visit a county health clinic.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District has been surveying the area and was slated to apply mosquito control treatments, according to county officials.

