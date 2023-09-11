Boys & Girls Club Of Palm Springs Celebrates 75th Anniversary

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sept. 21 with a community open house.

The celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the club’s campus located at 450 S. Sunrise Way in Palm Springs and will feature demonstrations of many club programs, tours of the new Health and Wellness Center and the opening of its new Panda Cares homework room.

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs CEO Margaret Keung invited the community to join the celebration.

“At this open house, we will be able to showcase some of our important programs that offer needed structure for kids and help us provide a vital place of stability,” she said.

At 4:15 p.m., the new Panda Cares Center of Hope homework room, renovated with support from Panda Cares Foundation, will be officially unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After the unveiling, participants will proceed to the club’s gymnasium, where Keung will deliver opening remarks and receive a donation check from Desert Regional Medical Center.

All attendees will be able to enjoy food donated by Panda Express, and Club members will receive donated books and other items.

t 6 p.m., Club members will participate in a raffle for an Xbox Series S model.

BGCPS is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring equality and inclusion for all young people. It supports all youth and teens of every race, ethnicity, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, ability, socio- economic status and religion in reaching their full potential.

The organization is committed to serving the youth in and around Palm Springs. It strives to instill strong character, leadership skills, academic success and healthy living habits amongst its members and see them through to high school graduation, growing and retaining a solid membership foundation that will focus on pillars of community service, education, arts, and health and wellness.

