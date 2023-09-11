Man Dies After Jet Ski Accident on Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A jet ski rider was fatally injured during a recreational outing on Lake Elsinore, authorities said Monday.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, died Sunday night after he was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Foster, the man was riding a jet ski with a friend when they were involved in a water-borne “collision” about 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

No further details were provided.

Foster said that the injured man’s friend, whose identity was not disclosed and who wasn’t hurt, transported him to the boat launch in the 32000 block of Riverside Drive, where patrol deputies and county fire paramedics arrived minutes later.

The victim suffered a “medical emergency” while being treated at the launch, and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the sergeant.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident on the lake was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.