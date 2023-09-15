Thursday Night Lights: DVL play kicks off, Saints’ comeback win

Talialaina Letoi

A jam-packed Thursday Night with high school football getting underway. Desert Valley League play started off with a bang while the Xavier Prep Saints held on to hold up the W on Cook Street.

The Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles show up and show out in the second half against the Indio Rajahs with Messiah Smith getting the job done on the ground and in the air.

Our Tali Letoi has our Thursday Night Lights highlights.

 

 

