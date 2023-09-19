2023 College of the Desert Softball Challenge

Pristine Villarreal

College of the Desert Softball is raising money for equipment and new uniforms ahead of the upcoming season!
They’re asking for the community for their support.
Your donation will contribute towards expenses required for game day attire, end of year banquet and awards, game uniforms, pre/post-game meals, pre-game meals, team travel equipment bags, travel expenses, hitting screen and softballs.
With your help they can continue to advance and improve the College of the Desert Softball Program!
For more information you can go to their website https://ets.rocks/3t1SNqw.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo