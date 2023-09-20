Cathedral City Business Still Recovering One Month After Tropical Storm Hilary

One month later, and deeply impacted businesses like Desert Promotions are still facing major barriers, trying to recover from what they were left with, after Tropical Storm Hilary.

“It is week four right now and it sometimes it gets very depressing, to everyday come back here, go home, come back here, clean, go home clean, come back here, clean, go home.” Somu Desai, the owner of Desert Promotions says.

The Cathedral City business was one of the most deeply impacted properties within the Coachella Valley.

With two and a half weeks dedicated to clearing mud out of the business, and Somu says there’s no clear finish-line.

“We are hoping maybe a couple of months, two months, three months, you know because everything we’re doing we’re doing by ourself.” Desai says.

Desert Promotions lost everything, including equipment, forcing business to be put on a pause.

“Just in equipment and losses right now we are over close to I want to say more than a million dollars you know, we lost everything. We are trying our best to do the things which we can do.”

The community and volunteers continue to play a major part in the clean-up, since day one, actively trying to recover to what the business once was.

“We’ve been trying to do what we can, cleaning, moving, removing the dirt, and to see the tragedy, it’s shocking to see what happened.” Janelle Martel, a Cathedral City resident and volunteer says.

As for Desert Promotions, they’re hoping for continuous support from their community.

“We are a small business. When we come back you know, people can support us by placing some orders or you know, just keeping us in their minds and all we’re looking for, a little bit of support and encouragement you know right now.” Desai says.

The business is in the middle of a complete reconstruction of their property, asking customers for patience with orders.

To help or donate to their GoFundMe, click the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-desert-promotions