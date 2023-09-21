Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops After Rising 54 Times in 60 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A run of 54 increases in 60 days totaling $1.058 that boosted the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to its highest amount since Oct. 18 ended Thursday with a decrease of six-tenths of a cent to $5.894.

The average price is 39.9 cents more than one week ago, 65.7 cents higher than one month ago and 49.5 cents above what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 47.9 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the third consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing eight- tenths of a cent to $3.867. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, two-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and 18.6 cents above what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.149 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.