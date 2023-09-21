True-to-Life Amazon Prime Movie About Gay Wrestler “Cassandro”

Roger Ross Williams’ “Cassandro” is funny and smart and truly affecting with Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz aka Cassandro. Bad Bunny even shows up as drug dealer Felipe and has a muy caliente kissing scene with Bernal!

Take a look at my interview with writer/director Williams (the first African American director to win an Academy Award for his short film “Music by Prudence” in 2009). See how he got involved in making his first full feature narrative film, what he saw in Cassandro, working with Gael Garcia Bernal, and what he hopes viewers get after watching the film.

“Cassandro” is showing in limited screens right now and will be streamed on Amazon Prime on September 22nd.

See our interview below.