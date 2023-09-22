Sideline talk with Head Coach Johnson ahead of big DVL match up

All eyes are on the east valley once again as the two undefeated teams look to remain flawless this Friday with Desert Valley League play officially underway.

The Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs host the Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles. Both teams have been having quite the season and both are coming off big league wins so now it comes down to who will take their first loss of the season and fall one in the DVL.

We caught up with Coach Johnson on the sidelines to talk about the game plan and just how far this CV program has come.