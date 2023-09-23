Palm Springs Police Department Hosts 2023 ‘Battle In The Desert’ Media Day

The Palm Springs Police Department hosted a media day for their upcoming, highly anticipated Battle in the Desert fight night.

The event brings together community members from all over the valley, lacing it up for a good cause.

The media day consisted of a number of face-off’s featuring the boxers that will be taking center stage on October 14th.

“We’re hyping up the event, Battle In The Desert 2023, we’re going to all come together, law enforcement and we’re going to battle out in the boxing ring, have a good time, have some sportsmanship and put on a good show.” Sergeant Mike Torres with the Palm Springs Police Department says.

The boxers, all from different branches of law enforcement, will be boxing it out for a good cause.

“The Palm Springs Police Officer Association have come together and decided to represent an organization here locally in the desert in order to raise money for children that don’t have their parents anymore. Their grandparents are having to come over to take over as the parents… for multiple reasons.” Sgt. Torres says.

The main event includes Sgt. Torres, matching up against Santa Monica Police Department’s Officer Carlos Madrid.

A large amount of the proceeds are going to Grand Parents Love, who help assist grandparents who are raising their grandkids.

“What we do is grandparents that are in need of a washing machine or auto repairs or even a date night. You know, we set up the restaurant, the venue they want to go to, and any things that they may need, that they don’t have the funds to get, so this is going to definitely help us provide for more grandparents.” Aristotle Mcdaniel, the President of Grand Parents Love says.

With both the Grand Parents Love organization and law enforcement excited to see the community come together for the night.

“We can all come together and enjoy ourselves for a great cause. You know, my organization or any organization that they choose to represent is fantastic, like so we could come together with law enforcement, come together with first responders and just enjoy ourselves with their families and night out and watch some great boxing.” Mcdaniel says.